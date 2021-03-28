All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Yeah, there's now a Big Mac graphics card... in GeForce RTX 3060 form

This isn't an early April Fools Day joke, but a real graphics card: introducing the MaxSun GeForce RTX 3060 Big Mac graphics card.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Mar 28 2021 7:24 PM CDT
I don't even know what to say, but there's now a Big Mac graphics card -- and I kinda want it.

Chinese company MaxSun has unveiled their new GeForce RTX 3060 Big Mac graphics card, which has nothing to do with McDonalds and is just a weirdly-named graphics card from a Chinese company that will probably never be seen outside of China or the Asia-Pacific markets.

MaxSun's new GeForce RTX 3060 Big Mac is a cheap custom GeForce RTX 3060 that is teeny-tiny, with the card using the reference PG190A board from NVIDIA and a semi-custom design when it comes to the cooler used. It's a smaller dual-slot card with the same GA106 GPU and 3584 CUDA cores and 12GB of GDDR6 memory that the other GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards have.

The card itself is 18.3cm long and 12.2cm wide, maintaining its dual-slot design for smaller PCs -- most likely internet cafes in Asia being the main market for the MaxSun GeForce RTX 3060 Big Mac graphics card.

MaxSun has reference GPU clocks on its GeForce RTX 3060 Big Mac as it doesn't seem to hungry to break records -- pun intended, I had to -- with the GPU clocked at 1320/1777MHz and a 170W TDP.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

