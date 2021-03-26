All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Microsoft in 'advanced talks' to buy Discord for $10b as soon as April

Microsoft is eager to buy Discord in a deal worth $10 billion to significantly bolster cross-platform social interaction.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Mar 26 2021 4:27 PM CDT
Microsoft is eager to buy PC chat platform Discord and is currently in advanced acquisition discussions, sources tell The Wall Street Journal.

Microsoft in 'advanced talks' to buy Discord for $10b as soon as April

Microsoft could finalize a deal to purchase Discord as early as next month, sources tell WSJ. The deal could cost Microsoft over $10 billion, a substantial sum that re-affirms the company's commitment to gaming during a time of record-breaking industry earnings.

The Discord buyout follows Microsoft's recent acquisition of ZeniMax media and all of its studios and IPs for $7.5 billion, the second-largest games industry purchase in history. Microsoft will likely use Discord to power its Xbox party chat infrastructure and help better unify its cross-platform PC-and-console ecosystem.

Microsoft is currently issuing multiple new share offerings to help offset the ZeniMax purchase.

No official details have been announced by Microsoft nor Discord, but we could see more information revealed soon.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

NEWS SOURCE:wsj.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

