Microsoft in 'advanced talks' to buy Discord for $10b as soon as April

Microsoft could finalize a deal to purchase Discord as early as next month, sources tell WSJ. The deal could cost Microsoft over $10 billion, a substantial sum that re-affirms the company's commitment to gaming during a time of record-breaking industry earnings.

The Discord buyout follows Microsoft's recent acquisition of ZeniMax media and all of its studios and IPs for $7.5 billion, the second-largest games industry purchase in history. Microsoft will likely use Discord to power its Xbox party chat infrastructure and help better unify its cross-platform PC-and-console ecosystem.

Microsoft is currently issuing multiple new share offerings to help offset the ZeniMax purchase.

No official details have been announced by Microsoft nor Discord, but we could see more information revealed soon.