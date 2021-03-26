All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Assassin's Creed Black Flag scriptwriter Darby McDevitt leaves Ubisoft

After 10 years of shaping Assassin's Creed stories and characters, Ubisoft Montreal writer Darby McDevitt is leaving the studio.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Mar 26 2021 3:35 PM CDT
aOver the past decade, Darby McDevitt has helped shape the stories of Assassin's Creed. Now he's moving on to a "new adventure."

Assassin's Creed Black Flag scriptwriter Darby McDevitt leaves Ubisoft

As narrative lead at Ubisoft Montreal, Darby McDevitt has spent 10 years weaving historical fact with engaging fiction. McDevitt helped pen some of the most memorable games in the Assassin's Creed franchise; he was narrative director on Valhalla, and lead scriptwriter on Black Flag, and Revelations, helping create unique characters like Edward Kenway and Eivor Wolf-Kissed.

Now McDevitt is moving on. The dev recently announced his departure from Ubisoft Montreal on Twitter and said a new adventure awaits...but we don't know exactly what he's referring to. Given the pedigree of his past works, it's likely that McDevitt won't leave the games industry entirely.

"After a decade of working with brilliant people, creating stories & characters for an incredible series, & interacting with our wonderful fans, I have decided to set forth on a new adventure...

"A special thanks to all the fans & content creators that have supported & expanded on our work over the years. Thank you for your kind attention! You have my deepest respect & admiration. It has been the honor of a lifetime to get to know so many of you."

As Narrative Director

  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla (2018 - 2020) - Narrative Conception and Design, Scriptwriting
  • Unannounced Project (2016-2018) - Narrative Conception and Design

As Lead Scriptwriter:

  • Assassins Creed 4: Black Flag (2013) Video Game - PS4, PS3, Xbox, Wii U, PC
  • Assassin's Creed: Revelations (2011) Video Game - PS3, Xbox, PC
  • Assassin's Creed: Embers (2011) Short Film

Scriptwriting and Editing:

  • Assassin's Creed: Unity (2014) Video Game - PS4, Xbox One
  • Assassin's Creed: Recollection (2012) iOS

Consulting and Editing:

  • Assassin's Creed: Encyclopedia (Vol. 1 and Vol. 2)Assassin's Creed: Forsaken (Novel)
  • Assassin's Creed: Revelations (Novel)
  • Assassin's Creed: The Secret Crusade (Novel)
Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag - PlayStation 4

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

