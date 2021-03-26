Assassin's Creed Black Flag scriptwriter Darby McDevitt leaves Ubisoft

aOver the past decade, Darby McDevitt has helped shape the stories of Assassin's Creed. Now he's moving on to a "new adventure."

As narrative lead at Ubisoft Montreal, Darby McDevitt has spent 10 years weaving historical fact with engaging fiction. McDevitt helped pen some of the most memorable games in the Assassin's Creed franchise; he was narrative director on Valhalla, and lead scriptwriter on Black Flag, and Revelations, helping create unique characters like Edward Kenway and Eivor Wolf-Kissed.

Now McDevitt is moving on. The dev recently announced his departure from Ubisoft Montreal on Twitter and said a new adventure awaits...but we don't know exactly what he's referring to. Given the pedigree of his past works, it's likely that McDevitt won't leave the games industry entirely.

"After a decade of working with brilliant people, creating stories & characters for an incredible series, & interacting with our wonderful fans, I have decided to set forth on a new adventure... "A special thanks to all the fans & content creators that have supported & expanded on our work over the years. Thank you for your kind attention! You have my deepest respect & admiration. It has been the honor of a lifetime to get to know so many of you."

As Narrative Director

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (2018 - 2020) - Narrative Conception and Design, Scriptwriting

Unannounced Project (2016-2018) - Narrative Conception and Design

As Lead Scriptwriter:

Assassins Creed 4: Black Flag (2013) Video Game - PS4, PS3, Xbox, Wii U, PC

Assassin's Creed: Revelations (2011) Video Game - PS3, Xbox, PC

Assassin's Creed: Embers (2011) Short Film

Scriptwriting and Editing:

Assassin's Creed: Unity (2014) Video Game - PS4, Xbox One

Assassin's Creed: Recollection (2012) iOS

Consulting and Editing: