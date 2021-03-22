All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Buy RE8 on Stadia and get a free Chromecast Ultra, Stadia controller

Google has found a unique solution to shed inventory of un-purchased Stadia bundles: Give them away for free with specific games.

Published Mon, Mar 22 2021 4:21 PM CDT
Capcom has teamed up with Google for an interesting buy one get one promo. Only this time instead of getting a game for free, you get an entire gaming platform.

Google has a great promo for anyone interested in adopting Stadia: Buy Resident Evil VIII on the digital store, and get a Stadia Premiere Edition free of charge, a $99 value. Consumers who pre-order or buy Resident Evil Village on the Stadia store before May 27 will get a free Chromecast Ultra and Stadia controller (while supplies last).

The move comes after reports that Google has hundreds of thousands of unsold Stadia Premiere Edition bundles. After lower-than-expected earnings, Google pulled the plug on its first-party Stadia studios and has relegated the service as a storefront for third-party titles.

As an added bonus, Stadia Pro subscribers will get Resident Evil 7 for free.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

