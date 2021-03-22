Buy RE8 on Stadia and get a free Chromecast Ultra, Stadia controller
Google has found a unique solution to shed inventory of un-purchased Stadia bundles: Give them away for free with specific games.
Capcom has teamed up with Google for an interesting buy one get one promo. Only this time instead of getting a game for free, you get an entire gaming platform.
Google has a great promo for anyone interested in adopting Stadia: Buy Resident Evil VIII on the digital store, and get a Stadia Premiere Edition free of charge, a $99 value. Consumers who pre-order or buy Resident Evil Village on the Stadia store before May 27 will get a free Chromecast Ultra and Stadia controller (while supplies last).
The move comes after reports that Google has hundreds of thousands of unsold Stadia Premiere Edition bundles. After lower-than-expected earnings, Google pulled the plug on its first-party Stadia studios and has relegated the service as a storefront for third-party titles.
As an added bonus, Stadia Pro subscribers will get Resident Evil 7 for free.
