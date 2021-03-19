All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
New Batman Gotham Knights game delayed to 2022

Gotham Knights, WB's new Batman game sans-Batman, won't release in 2021 and has been delayed to an unannounced 2022 date.

Published Fri, Mar 19 2021 11:24 AM CDT   |   Updated Fri, Mar 19 2021 12:00 PM CDT
Warner Bros. Montreal has delayed Gotham Knights to 2022, the developer today announced.

Gotham Knights, the new Batman game without Bruce Wayne, will no longer release in 2021. The game has been pushed back to an undetermined date in 2022 on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC:

"Gotham Knights will no launch worldwide in 2022. We are giving the game more time to deliver the best possible experience for players. Thank you to our amazing fans for your tremendous support of Gotham Knights. We look forward to showcasing more of the game in the coming months."

The four-player online co-op game is one of the most ambitious titles Warner Bros. Games has developed so far, complete with drop-in drop-out co-op, lots of bosses, dynamic level systems, a RPG-esque skill system, lots of gear to collect, and chaotic combat with combos and other tactical synergies.

Be sure to check out our detailed coverage for everything you need to know about Gotham Knights.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

