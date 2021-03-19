New Batman Gotham Knights game delayed to 2022

Gotham Knights, WB's new Batman game sans-Batman, won't release in 2021 and has been delayed to an unannounced 2022 date.

Warner Bros. Montreal has delayed Gotham Knights to 2022, the developer today announced.

Gotham Knights, the new Batman game without Bruce Wayne, will no longer release in 2021. The game has been pushed back to an undetermined date in 2022 on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC:

"Gotham Knights will no launch worldwide in 2022. We are giving the game more time to deliver the best possible experience for players. Thank you to our amazing fans for your tremendous support of Gotham Knights. We look forward to showcasing more of the game in the coming months."

The four-player online co-op game is one of the most ambitious titles Warner Bros. Games has developed so far, complete with drop-in drop-out co-op, lots of bosses, dynamic level systems, a RPG-esque skill system, lots of gear to collect, and chaotic combat with combos and other tactical synergies.

