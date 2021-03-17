All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Wed, Mar 17 2021 4:33 AM CDT
On Tuesday, a team of archaeologists announced the discovery of new Dead Sea Scroll fragments that date back to a Jewish revolt against Rome nearly 1,900 years ago.

The first of the Dead Sea Scrolls were found in a desert cave near the Dead Sea located in Qumran in the 1940s and 1950s. According to the researchers, the scrolls date from the third century B.C to the first century A.D and include readings of some of the oldest biblical texts and documents that outline the Jewish sect's beliefs. As for the newly found fragments, they were found in the desert south of Jerusalem at Cave of Horror in the Judean Desert reserve of Nahal Hever.

Researchers believe that the fragments of the scrolls were placed there during the Bar Kochba Revolt, which was an uprising of Jewish people that armed themselves against Rome between the dates of 132 and 136 A.D. The archaeologists also found rare coins that dated back approximately 2,000 and a 6,000-year-old skeleton of a child that was mummified and what may be the oldest surviving basket made out of woven reeds in the world.

Archaeologist found the oldest complete basket in the world and more 02 | TweakTown.com
Archaeologist found the oldest complete basket in the world and more 03 | TweakTown.com
Archaeologist found the oldest complete basket in the world and more 04 | TweakTown.com

Professor Elisabetta Boaretto of the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot said that by using radiocarbon dating, the basket, which is complete with a lid, dates back more than 10,500 years. For more information on this story, visit this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:foxnews.com

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

