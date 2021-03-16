All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Don't worry, Google's new Nest display just wants to watch you sleep

Google's new second-gen Nest Hub has a new opt-in 'Sleep Sensing' mode that will help you better understand how you sleep.

Published Tue, Mar 16 2021 8:24 PM CDT
Google has just unveiled its second-gen smart display with the new Nest Hub that has some new sleep-detecting features that will help you better understand your sleep. Google calls this new technology Sleep Sensing, which they explain in the video below:

Inside, the new Google Nest Hub speaker has the same audio technology as Nest Audio but now packs 50% more bass over the original Hub. These upgrades in audio are welcomed as the Nest Hub makes for the perfect device to play your music through Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and Pandora -- as well as TV shows and movies on Netflix, Disney+ and YouTube TV.

All of the normal goodies and brains of Google Assistant that were in the original Nest Hub are in the new second-gen Nest Hub, with Google upgrading this area with a new dedicated on-device machine learning chip that the company says "moves some Assistant experiences from our data centers directly onto the device, so responses to common commands become faster over time". This is unfortunately only for the US for now.

Don't worry, Google's new Nest display just wants to watch you sleep
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

But it's the new sleep feature that is interesting, as Google says the Nest Hub and its camera-free design made them "to to work" to create the opt-in Sleep Sensing feature. Google explains:

Understand your sleep: Sleep Sensing uses Motion Sense (powered by Soli low-energy radar technology) to analyze how the person closest to the display is sleeping, based on their movement and breathing - all without a camera or wearable. Sleep Sensing can also detect sleep disturbances like coughing and snoring or the light and temperature changes in the room with Nest Hub's built-in microphones and ambient light and temperature sensors, so you can better understand what's impacting your sleep.

Don't worry, Google's new Nest display just wants to watch you sleep

Every morning you'll receive a personalized sleep summary on your display, or you can view your sleep data anytime on the Nest Hub by asking, "Hey Google, how did I sleep?" Sleep Sensing can also connect to your Google Fit app on Android and iOS devices, so you can see your sleep summary alongside your other health and wellness information.

You can read more about the new Google Nest Hub here, while you can buy the new Google Nest Hub here.

NEWS SOURCE:store.google.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

