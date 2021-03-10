Disney+ flies past 100 million subscribers, achieved in just 16 months

Disney announces that it now has over 100 million Disney+ subscribers, originally had projected 60-90M subscribers by 2024.

It was only a month ago that I was reporting Disney+ had breached 95 million subscribers, but now we're already at 100 million subscribers and the future is looking very pretty for Disney's huge streaming service.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek said in a press release: "The enormous success of Disney Plus ... has inspired us to be even more ambitious, and to significantly increase our investment in the development of high-quality content. In fact, we set a target of [more than] 100 new titles per year, and this includes Disney Animation, Disney Live Action, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic".

It should come as no surprise given the popularity of shows like The Mandalorian, the entire back catalogs of Star Wars, Pixar's entire library, the entire of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and a million-and-one other TV shows, movies, documentaries, sport and entertainment.

Disney+ price hikes in March 2021: Disney will be increasing the cost of Disney+ pricing in the US on March 26, 2021 -- increasing from $6.99 per month to $7.99 per month or $69.99 per year up to $79.99 per year.

It hasn't just been The Mandalorian but there's also WandaVision, the upcoming The Falcon and the Winter Soldier coming on March 19 -- but the company has hjuge ambitions for the future.

Disney had previously estimated it would have 60-90 million subscribers on Disney+ by 2024, but it blew past 100 million in just 16 months. Disney has now set bigger targets for 2024, aiming for 300-350 million subscribers, but to be clear this is across all of its streaming platforms: Disney+, Hulu, ESPN Plus, Star Plus and HotStar.