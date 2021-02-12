All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

Disney+ hits 95 million subscribers, aims for 230-260 million by 2024

Disney+ now has just under 95 million subscribers globally, ahead of its goals for the year -- next goal is 230-260M users by 2024.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Feb 12 2021 6:27 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Disney announced that its streaming service Disney+ now has over 94.9 million subscribers, with another 39.4 million Hulu subscribers and another 12.1 million ESPN+ subscribers.

Disney+ hits 95 million subscribers, aims for 230-260 million by 2024 01 | TweakTown.com

The company had 86 million subscribers on its Disney+ stream service in December 2020, something the company announced during its investor day. But between December 2020 and now we've seen the very last episodes of the second season of The Mandalorian and the debut of Pixar's Soul.

Disney had goals of reaching 90 million subscribers in the fourth year of Disney+ being out, which would land it in 2023 -- but it has reached those goals rather quick indeed. Disney had to push its goals out and far away, with the company expecting Disney+ subscribers to reach 230 million to 260 million by the end of fiscal year 2024 according to Disney CFO Christine McCarthy.

  • Disney+ price hikes in March 2021: Disney will be increasing the cost of Disney+ pricing in the US on March 26, 2021 -- increasing from $6.99 per month to $7.99 per month or $69.99 per year up to $79.99 per year.

An interesting fact about the Disney+ subscribers is that from the 95 million of them, around 30% of them are through Disney+ Hotstar in India according to Rebecca Campbell, chairman of Disney's International Operations and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The cost of Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions is cheaper than Disney+ in other regions, too.

Buy at Amazon

Star Wars The Mandalorian Dark Portrait T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$22.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/12/2021 at 1:44 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:cnbc.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.