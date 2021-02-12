Disney+ hits 95 million subscribers, aims for 230-260 million by 2024

Disney+ now has just under 95 million subscribers globally, ahead of its goals for the year -- next goal is 230-260M users by 2024.

Disney announced that its streaming service Disney+ now has over 94.9 million subscribers, with another 39.4 million Hulu subscribers and another 12.1 million ESPN+ subscribers.

The company had 86 million subscribers on its Disney+ stream service in December 2020, something the company announced during its investor day. But between December 2020 and now we've seen the very last episodes of the second season of The Mandalorian and the debut of Pixar's Soul.

Disney had goals of reaching 90 million subscribers in the fourth year of Disney+ being out, which would land it in 2023 -- but it has reached those goals rather quick indeed. Disney had to push its goals out and far away, with the company expecting Disney+ subscribers to reach 230 million to 260 million by the end of fiscal year 2024 according to Disney CFO Christine McCarthy.

Disney+ price hikes in March 2021: Disney will be increasing the cost of Disney+ pricing in the US on March 26, 2021 -- increasing from $6.99 per month to $7.99 per month or $69.99 per year up to $79.99 per year.

An interesting fact about the Disney+ subscribers is that from the 95 million of them, around 30% of them are through Disney+ Hotstar in India according to Rebecca Campbell, chairman of Disney's International Operations and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The cost of Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions is cheaper than Disney+ in other regions, too.