All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Watch Dogs Legion online coming March 9 on consoles, delayed on PC

Ubisoft is bringing Watch Dogs Legion online next week on all consoles, but the tactical ops mode won't come until March 24.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Mar 6 2021 4:39 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Watch Dogs Legion's online mode has been delayed on PC, but will arrive on consoles next week, Ubisoft announces.

Watch Dogs Legion online coming March 9 on consoles, delayed on PC 233 | TweakTown.com

The anticipated online mode for Watch Dogs Legion is coming to PS4, Xbox One, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S consoles on March 9.

The mode is standalone, not unlike GTA Online, complete with seasonal objectives that rotate over time. The main drawing point is the online co-op that lets players team up to take on missions with emphasis on stealth, all-out chaos, and hacking.

The endgame Tactical Ops mode won't come until March 24. This gives players enough time to unlock enough gear, work on teamwork, and build up their DedSec rosters. Ubisoft is following Bungie's footsteps with Tactical Ops, and it's a lot like a Nightfall strike that'll reset if one player dies.

There's also the Spiderbot arena, a more chaotic PVP setup where gamers just dish out mayhem on each other in free-for-all battles.

Sadly, Ubisoft isn't exactly sure when Watch Dogs Legion's PC multiplayer is coming. Check below for more info on Legion's online modes:

Buy at Amazon

Watch Dogs Legion - PlayStation 4 Standard Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$24.99
$24.99$29.39$37.13
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/6/2021 at 4:31 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.