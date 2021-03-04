HTC Vive may be getting ready to reveal some new VR hardware

HTC Vive dropped a bit of a tease on Twitter on Thursday. The company's social media manager released a screenshot of what appears to be a closeup of a new device with a Vive logo that we've never seen before. Is HTC about to make an announcement?

The HTC Vive Twitter page posted a screenshot of what appears to be a new Vive device on Thursday with a post saying, "It's your move." The image shows a tight closeup of a dark chrome Vive logo embedded in a black textured surface.

It's impossible to tell what the object is from the picture, but that's not stopping people from taking a guess. From the comments in the Twitter thread, it appears most people are hoping for an XR2-based standalone headset that competes with the Oculus Quest 2. Some people would also like to see a low-cost VR headset to replace the original Vive and fill the gap that the soon-to-be discontinued Rift S will create. Still, there is no shortage of cynical comments from people who don't trust Vive as a consumer brand anymore.

The image is likely of a new headset, but we don't know that for sure. HTC could be developing some new accessories for its VR ecosystem. It's been a while since we've last seen a Vive Tracker accessory, so we can't rule that idea out. We guess that this is one of the "as yet unannounced headsets" that Vertigo Games hinted at.