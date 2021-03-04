Scientists confirm the existence of this eye-catching space phenomenon

Researchers from the US, China, Norway, and the UK have finally confirmed the existence of this eye-catching space phenomenon.

The findings from the team of scientists were published in the journal Nature Communications back in February, and according to the results, the team was able to prove the existence of space plasma hurricanes. According to Mike Lockwood, a space scientist at the University of Reading and co-author of the study, "Until now, it was uncertain that space plasma hurricanes even existed, so to prove this with such a striking observation is incredible."

The researchers confirmed the existence of a space hurricane that was 1,000 km wide, which is about the same distance as driving from New York to Detroit. A space hurricane isn't like a hurricane on Earth but is somewhat similar in how it works. Instead of water, space hurricanes are a swirling mass of charged electrons, and according to Lockwood, they are created by "unusually large and rapid transfer of solar wind energy and charged particles into the Earth's upper atmosphere."

