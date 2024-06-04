MSI showcases new flagship all-in-one PC that may come with a RTX 5090

MSI has unveiled a new the MEG Vision X AI, an all-in-one gaming PC that features an AI-powered touchscreen on the front of the case.

MSI has unveiled its new flagship gaming PC at Computex 2024 and just like everything else at this year's trade show it includes artificial intelligence (AI).

If you have seen any news coming out of Computex 2024 you would have noticed AI has made its way into almost every product, and all-in-one (AIO) gaming PC's are no exception. MSI provided me with a tour of their booth this year where they showed off their new flagship gaming PC called the MEG Vision X AI. This new gaming PC is an extension of the company's Vision line and includes a new eye-catching case that uses some wraparound glass to make all of the internal components visible.

However, that isn't the most eye-catching thing about the MEG Vision X AI, as you have already probably noticed the large touchscreen. According to MSI representatives at the booth this new touchscreen can be synced to MSI's "exclusive AI apps for enhanced AI functionality".

Unfortunately, we don't have all the details on what that specifically means, but MSI did tell me that you will be able to run a local AI chatbot on the screen that users will be able to interact with in various ways, such as prompting generative AI tasks, locating documents stored locally, etc. The MSI representative did allude to the MEG Vision X AI featuring a "next-gen" components, particularly the GPU, which could be a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090? However, that isn't confirmed, nor is the price or the configuration coming to market.

What is known is that those announcements will be happening later this year and a release for the MEG Vision X AI is scheduled for sometime in 2024.