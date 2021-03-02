Diablo II Resurrected's first alpha test is singleplayer-only

The new Diablo II Resurrected remaster will have two technical alpha tests: one singleplayer-only, and one offering multiplayer.

Everyone wants to jump back into Sanctuary and replay Diablo II Resurrected. Luckily, Blizzard is holding multiple technical alpha tests for the game, but we don't actually know when they'll take place or when invites are being sent out. But we do know there will be two tests: A singleplayer-only test that comes first, followed by a multiplayer test that stresses the new online Battle.net infrastructure.

"We're going to start with a single-player technical alpha, and then we'll have a second technical alpha after that, which is kind of multiplayer and stress testing," lead producer Chris Lena told PCGamesN.

Be sure to sign up for the technical alpha here.

Diablo II Resurrected is due out sometime in 2021, and will cost $39.99 across PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

