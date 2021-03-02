Diablo II Resurrected's first alpha test is singleplayer-only
The new Diablo II Resurrected remaster will have two technical alpha tests: one singleplayer-only, and one offering multiplayer.
The new Diablo II Resurrected remaster will actually be separated into two test phases for multiplayer and singleplayer.
Everyone wants to jump back into Sanctuary and replay Diablo II Resurrected. Luckily, Blizzard is holding multiple technical alpha tests for the game, but we don't actually know when they'll take place or when invites are being sent out. But we do know there will be two tests: A singleplayer-only test that comes first, followed by a multiplayer test that stresses the new online Battle.net infrastructure.
"We're going to start with a single-player technical alpha, and then we'll have a second technical alpha after that, which is kind of multiplayer and stress testing," lead producer Chris Lena told PCGamesN.
Be sure to sign up for the technical alpha here.
Read Also: Diablo 2 Resurrected remaster: Everything you need to know
Diablo II Resurrected is due out sometime in 2021, and will cost $39.99 across PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
Check below for more information:
A Timeless Classic, Resurrected
Diablo® II: Resurrected™ is a remastered version of the quintessential action RPG Diablo® II. Pursue the mysterious Dark Wanderer and fight the denizens of hell as you uncover the fate of the Prime Evils Diablo, Mephisto, and Baal, now in up to 4K (2160p) resolution on PC. Diablo II Resurrected features:
- Remastered graphics-monsters, heroes, items, spells, all resurrected.
- An epic story told through five distinct acts.
- Classic gameplay-the same Diablo II you know and love, preserved.
- Updated Battle.net support.
- Planned support for cross-progression-take your progress wherever you play.
... and much more!
The Lord of Destruction Returns
Diablo II: Resurrected includes all content from both Diablo II and its epic expansion Diablo II: Lord of Destruction®. Battle your way through icy caverns, horrific tombs filled with undead abominations, and frozen wastelands to the frigid summit of Mount Arreat and stop Baal, the Lord of Destruction. Raise hell with two Lord of Destruction playable classes-the cunning Assassin, master of traps and shadow disciplines, and the savage Druid, a bold shapeshifter and summoner who commands primal elemental magic.
Diablo II: Lord of Destruction Expansion Set
|Today
|Yesterday
|7 days ago
|30 days ago
|CAD $34.99
|CAD $34.99
|CAD $34.99
* Prices last scanned on 3/2/2021 at 5:44 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.