All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Diablo II Resurrected's first alpha test is singleplayer-only

The new Diablo II Resurrected remaster will have two technical alpha tests: one singleplayer-only, and one offering multiplayer.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Mar 2 2021 6:18 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The new Diablo II Resurrected remaster will actually be separated into two test phases for multiplayer and singleplayer.

Diablo II Resurrected's first alpha test is singleplayer-only 69 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

Everyone wants to jump back into Sanctuary and replay Diablo II Resurrected. Luckily, Blizzard is holding multiple technical alpha tests for the game, but we don't actually know when they'll take place or when invites are being sent out. But we do know there will be two tests: A singleplayer-only test that comes first, followed by a multiplayer test that stresses the new online Battle.net infrastructure.

"We're going to start with a single-player technical alpha, and then we'll have a second technical alpha after that, which is kind of multiplayer and stress testing," lead producer Chris Lena told PCGamesN.

Be sure to sign up for the technical alpha here.

Read Also: Diablo 2 Resurrected remaster: Everything you need to know

Diablo II Resurrected is due out sometime in 2021, and will cost $39.99 across PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Check below for more information:

Diablo II Resurrected's first alpha test is singleplayer-only 64 | TweakTown.comDiablo II Resurrected's first alpha test is singleplayer-only 65 | TweakTown.com
Diablo II Resurrected's first alpha test is singleplayer-only 66 | TweakTown.comDiablo II Resurrected's first alpha test is singleplayer-only 67 | TweakTown.com

A Timeless Classic, Resurrected

Diablo® II: Resurrected™ is a remastered version of the quintessential action RPG Diablo® II. Pursue the mysterious Dark Wanderer and fight the denizens of hell as you uncover the fate of the Prime Evils Diablo, Mephisto, and Baal, now in up to 4K (2160p) resolution on PC. Diablo II Resurrected features:

  • Remastered graphics-monsters, heroes, items, spells, all resurrected.
  • An epic story told through five distinct acts.
  • Classic gameplay-the same Diablo II you know and love, preserved.
  • Updated Battle.net support.
  • Planned support for cross-progression-take your progress wherever you play.

... and much more!

The Lord of Destruction Returns

Diablo II: Resurrected includes all content from both Diablo II and its epic expansion Diablo II: Lord of Destruction®. Battle your way through icy caverns, horrific tombs filled with undead abominations, and frozen wastelands to the frigid summit of Mount Arreat and stop Baal, the Lord of Destruction. Raise hell with two Lord of Destruction playable classes-the cunning Assassin, master of traps and shadow disciplines, and the savage Druid, a bold shapeshifter and summoner who commands primal elemental magic.

Buy at Amazon

Diablo II: Lord of Destruction Expansion Set

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
CAD $34.99
CAD $34.99CAD $34.99CAD $34.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/2/2021 at 5:44 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:pcgamesn.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.