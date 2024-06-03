ASUS announces premium gaming Copilot+ PC ROG Zephyrus G16

ASUS has announced at Computex 2024 its new Copilot+ AI PC under its ROG Zephyrus line of laptops, and it supports up to a RTX 4070 laptop GPU.

Computex 2024 has kicked off with the artificial intelligence-powered boom and leading the charge is ASUS with its new Copilot+ laptops.

7

VIEW GALLERY - 7 IMAGES

ASUS was kind enough to invite us to their headquarters in Taipei for a tour where they demoed their new ROG Zephyrus G16. The AI-powered laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor and an Neural Processing Unit (NPU) with 50 TOPS of power. The NPU along with at least 16GB of RAM means the ROG Zephyrus G16 meets Microsoft's specification requirements for it be a Copilot+-certified PC.

Other specifications are as follows: ROG Nebula OLED panel with G-Sync, up to a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU that has 321 TOPS of advanced AI performance, tri-fan technology, new fiber and mesh heat pipes and fans, and an ultra-thin chassis measuring just 1.49cm thick and weighing 1.85kg (16-inch model).

7

Notably, the ROG Zephyrus G16 having support for a discrete GPU up to a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 means ASUS's latest laptop isn't just an AI-powered machine, but it's also applicable for gaming. With support for a powerful GPU and the inclusion of a 2.5K display that has a 240Hz refresh rate, and 0.2ms response time further illustrates the ROG Zephyrus G16 is built for both AI-based tasks and gaming workloads.

7

7

7