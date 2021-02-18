Burning Crusade confirmed for World of Warcraft Classic
Blizzard accidentally releases Blizzcon 2021 press releases early, confirms Burning Crusade is coming soon to WoW Classic.
According to newly leaked press materials, the Burning Crusade expansion is World of Warcraft Classic.
Blizzcon 2021 goes live tomorrow, but Blizzard has sent out press materials early that confirm some exciting updates. The old-school WoW Classic experience is expanding with The Burning Crusade, bringing all the content of the original 2007 launch including Blood Elves, Draenei, and Outland. Burning Crusade will be available free to all existing WoW subscribers.
Activision-Blizzard has noted extremely positive results from WoW Classic insofar as engagement and continued subscriptions. Expect to see many more classic expansions roll out in the coming years.
Journey through the Dark Portal once again in World of Warcraft®: Burning Crusade Classic™! Originally released in January 2007, The Burning Crusade summoned the heroes of Azeroth to the shattered and fel-scarred realm of Outland to stop an invasion of the demonic Burning Legion. In 2021, Blizzard Entertainment's recreation of the first World of Warcraft expansion will give players from around the world a chance to return to Outland as it once was to relive an era of timeless adventure-or experience what awaits beyond the Dark Portal for the first time.
- Rediscover the Broken World of Outland - Flee the fel reavers who roam Hellfire Peninsula, dive deep beneath the swamps of Zangarmarsh to confront what lurks below, and clash with the demonic agents of the Burning Legion in the shadow of the Black Temple.
- Join the Fight as a Blood Elf or Draenei - The ranks of the Horde and the Alliance grow! Fight for the Horde as the blood elves, seeking a new source of the arcane power that once sustained them, or join the Alliance as the draenei, exiles from Outland in search of a new home.
- The Saga Unfolds Over Time - Content from the original game will roll out in phases, at a cadence paced for the WoW Classic community. Prepare for the opening of the Black Temple, gear up to confront the gods of Zul'Aman, and gather your allies to face the fury of the Sunwell.
- Burning Crusade Features Reborn - Prove your prowess in the Arena PvP system, enhance your gear with the Jewelcrafting profession, take to the skies over Outland on flying mounts, choose whether to seek the aid of the Aldor or the Scryers of Shattrath, and much more.
- Choose Your Era - Prior to Burning Crusade Classic's release, WoW Classic players can decide whether to advance each of their characters to the Burning Crusade era with the rest of their realm, or to continue playing the original WoW Classic content on new Classic Era servers.
- Included With Existing World of Warcraft Subscriptions - As with WoW Classic, anyone who subscribes to World of Warcraft can also play Burning Crusade Classic at no additional cost, giving players the freedom to enjoy multiple eras of Azeroth at their own pace.
