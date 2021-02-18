Burning Crusade confirmed for World of Warcraft Classic

According to newly leaked press materials, the Burning Crusade expansion is World of Warcraft Classic.

Blizzcon 2021 goes live tomorrow, but Blizzard has sent out press materials early that confirm some exciting updates. The old-school WoW Classic experience is expanding with The Burning Crusade, bringing all the content of the original 2007 launch including Blood Elves, Draenei, and Outland. Burning Crusade will be available free to all existing WoW subscribers.

Activision-Blizzard has noted extremely positive results from WoW Classic insofar as engagement and continued subscriptions. Expect to see many more classic expansions roll out in the coming years.