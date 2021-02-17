Today's Nintendo Direct is the first main showcase in 533 days

It's been a looong time since the last Nintendo Direct (533 days to be exact) and today's stream may bring some big reveals.

Nintendo is finally releasing a new Direct showcase--the first since September 14, 2019.

It's been a long time since the last main Nintendo Direct stream--533 days to be exact--and today's show has a lot of anticipation behind it. Gamers might want to tamper their expectations, though. Nintendo has dropped a few clues on what to expect:

New Super Smash Bros. updates

Switch games releasing in the 1st half of 2021

That's it. That's all we get. There's lots of speculation running around about a possible 35th anniversary Zelda event or collection of games, as well as Metroid, who also turns 35 this year. Then we have the usual indie reels that could show off more info on Silksong. As for big mainline AAA Switch games, or a Switch Pro confirmation, that seems iffy at best.

Nintendo should wait until later in the year before announcing something that big. Then again...Nintendo is Nintendo, so you never know.

The stream begins in less than an hour at 2PM PST and 5PM EST, and you can watch it in the video embedded above.