All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021 Roadmap

Today's Nintendo Direct is the first main showcase in 533 days

It's been a looong time since the last Nintendo Direct (533 days to be exact) and today's stream may bring some big reveals.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Feb 17 2021 3:29 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Nintendo is finally releasing a new Direct showcase--the first since September 14, 2019.

It's been a long time since the last main Nintendo Direct stream--533 days to be exact--and today's show has a lot of anticipation behind it. Gamers might want to tamper their expectations, though. Nintendo has dropped a few clues on what to expect:

  • New Super Smash Bros. updates
  • Switch games releasing in the 1st half of 2021

That's it. That's all we get. There's lots of speculation running around about a possible 35th anniversary Zelda event or collection of games, as well as Metroid, who also turns 35 this year. Then we have the usual indie reels that could show off more info on Silksong. As for big mainline AAA Switch games, or a Switch Pro confirmation, that seems iffy at best.

Nintendo should wait until later in the year before announcing something that big. Then again...Nintendo is Nintendo, so you never know.

The stream begins in less than an hour at 2PM PST and 5PM EST, and you can watch it in the video embedded above.

Today's Nintendo Direct is the first main showcase in 533 days 54 | TweakTown.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.