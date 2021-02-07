All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Neither Diablo IV nor Overwatch 2 will release in 2021

Neither Diablo IV nor Overwatch 2 will release in 2021 because Blizzard takes forever with games, here's what they'll do instead.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Feb 7 2021 10:27 AM CST
Activision confirms Diablo IV and Overwatch 2 are still a ways off, but doesn't give any exact release dates for either.

Both Diablo IV and Overwatch 2 started development as early as 2016, and have seen many iterations and changes since that time. Fans will be waiting a bit longer for both games. In a recent earnings report, company CFO Dennis Durkin says that Blizzard won't have any new mainline premium releases for 2021. Blizzard will instead focus on digital content updates (and probably a Diablo II remaster).

"We expect Blizzard's net bookings to grow given the momentum in World of Warcraft and the other growth initiatives we have in the business," Durkin said.

"Our outlook does not include Diablo IV or Overwatch 2 launching in 2021. And while Diablo Immortal is progressing well, and we anticipate its launch later this year we don't have any material contribution from the title in our outlook presently."

Even without big releases from Blizzard, the company forecasts another year of record earnings for 2021. Activision-Blizzard expects to make an all-time revenue high of $8.22 billion in 2021 driven by Call of Duty, new WoW content, Diablo Immortal, and a ton of updates/Warzone integration.

Read Also: Activision made more money in 2020 than its ever made before

NEWS SOURCE:seekingalpha.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

