Activision made more money in 2020 than its ever made before
Activision smashes forecasts and pulls in all-time new historical high of $8 billion, beating expectations by over $400 million.
Activision made a record-breaking $8 billion in revenues in 2020 thanks to Warzone, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, and World of Warcraft.
Activision did it again. The company has broken its own sales record for a second time, beating 2018's previous $7.5 billion record by over $500 million. Throughout 2020, Activision-Blizzard generated a staggering $8.086 billion in revenues (+25% year-over-year) and handily beating the original yearly sales estimate of $7.675 billion.
The company generated a new all-time profit high of $2.173 billion on the back of the huge revenue gains, alongside a new $2.7 billion operating income record. The publisher attributes these astronomical gains to its new four-part plan, which emphasizes focus on mobile games, full-priced premium games, F2P titles, and monetization. The plan sees big franchises like Call of Duty transforming into a cohesive cross-monetized ecosystem made up of F2P games like Warzone, two premium CoD releases (Modern Warfare and Cold War), and a Call of Duty mobile release.
Activision plans to create mobile ports for all of its major franchises and assimilate its core IPs into the four-part plan.
