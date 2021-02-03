All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Zack Snyder's Justice League debuts on HBO Max on March 18, 2021

Mark the calendar to take it off, as you'll need 4 hours to consume Zack Snyder's Justice League, which debuts on March 18, 2021.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Feb 3 2021 9:11 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Zack Snyder's Justice League now has a firm release date: March 18, 2021 where it will debut exclusively on HBO Max and surely pumping the streaming service as high as GameStop and DOGE are right now.

The movie was originally announced back in May 2020 for sometime in 2021, where it was thought to be a 4-part series that would debut on HBO Max. But it was confirmed just a couple of weeks ago that Zack Snyder's Justice League would not be a 4-part series, but instead a full-fledged 4-hour movie.

The new post on HBO Max's official Twitter account also teases 3 new teaser posters for Zack Snyder's Justice League. For anyone who thinks this is just a re-edit of Justice League, you'd be flat wrong -- Joss Whedon came in and replaced Snyder during a family tragedy and re-shot 80% of the movie.

Snyder himself said during an interview with ComicBook.com how much of the new Zack Snyder's Justice League is compared to Justice League (even though the movie titles him as the director, that was a lie -- it was Joss Whedon, director of The Avengers).

During the interview, Snyder said: "A very small portion of the movie is the new stuff that I shot. Like 80-something per cent of the movie has never been seen by anyone, visual effects wise, and that's not even including the scenes that you guys have never seen that don't have visual effects".

Zack Snyder's Justice League debuts on HBO Max on March 18, 2021 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES
Zack Snyder's Justice League debuts on HBO Max on March 18, 2021 03 | TweakTown.com
Zack Snyder's Justice League debuts on HBO Max on March 18, 2021 04 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice Ultimate Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$14.99
$14.99$14.99$7.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/3/2021 at 3:07 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.