Apple ships 90 million iPhones in Q4 2020, totally smashing records
Apple's new Q4 2020 iPhone shipments hit new record, 90.1 million units in the last 3 months of 2020 alone is pretty crazy.
@anthony256
Published Thu, Jan 28 2021 8:27 PM CST
Apple has shipped an incredible amount of iPhones in Q4 2020 alone, with IDC analyst Francisco Jeronimo showing just how huge this quarter was. Check it out:
The company kicked the year off with the super-popular 2020 iPhone SE which costs $399, ending the year with a huge 90.1 million iPhones sold in Q4 2020 alone. If we look at just Q3 2020, the Apple iPhone 11 and 2020 iPhone SE made up over 50% of all iPhone sales in the US for the quarter.
Apple has reportedly asked its suppliers to boost iPhone production by 30% in the first half of 2021, with Apple taking up 80% of TSMC's new 5nm production capacity for 2021 alone.
