Apple ships 90 million iPhones in Q4 2020, totally smashing records

Apple's new Q4 2020 iPhone shipments hit new record, 90.1 million units in the last 3 months of 2020 alone is pretty crazy.

Apple has shipped an incredible amount of iPhones in Q4 2020 alone, with IDC analyst Francisco Jeronimo showing just how huge this quarter was. Check it out:

The company kicked the year off with the super-popular 2020 iPhone SE which costs $399, ending the year with a huge 90.1 million iPhones sold in Q4 2020 alone. If we look at just Q3 2020, the Apple iPhone 11 and 2020 iPhone SE made up over 50% of all iPhone sales in the US for the quarter.

Apple has reportedly asked its suppliers to boost iPhone production by 30% in the first half of 2021, with Apple taking up 80% of TSMC's new 5nm production capacity for 2021 alone.