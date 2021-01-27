All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
PS5 version of 2019's best game is free on PlayStation Plus

One of the best games of 2019 will be free on PlayStation Plus, including the PS5 and PS4 versions for next-gen console owners.

Published Wed, Jan 27 2021 11:49 AM CST
Sony injects huge value in PlayStation Plus with February's free games, which includes our favorite game of 2019.

The controversial Control Ultimate Edition will be free on PlayStation Plus' February lineup, Sony today confirmed. This includes both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions, the latter of which gets optimizations like faster loading, ray-traced visuals, native 4K performance, and tighter frame rates. The Ultimate Edition also features both the AWE and Foundation expansions.

The Control Ultimate Edition drew significant controversy because existing Control owners have to re-buy the newer edition to get PS5 upgrades. Various publishers like EA, Ubisoft, and Capcom are giving away free PS5 versions of their games--but not 505 Games or Remedy. Now instead they're giving out the game for free on PS Plus.

Read Also: Control Review: Remedy Unleashed

February's other PS Plus games include:

  • Destruction All-Stars (PS5 only)
  • Concrete Genie (PS4)
