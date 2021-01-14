All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Intel CEO Bob Swan stepping down, Pat Gelsinger hopes to do A+++ job

Intel has been stumbling since 2016, allowing competitor AMD to run up, catch up, and run past -- Bob Swan walks the plan.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jan 14 2021 11:31 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel CEO Bob Swan joined the team 2 years ago now, but has just announced that he will be stepping down from his position on February 15, 2021.

Intel CEO Bob Swan stepping down, Pat Gelsinger hopes to do A+++ job 01 | TweakTown.com

The new CEO stepping up to the plate is the current CEO of VMWare and 30-year of Intel, Pat Gelsinger, who also helped design the original 80486 CPU. Intel Executive Chairman Omar Ishrak talks only praise of Gelsinger, saying he has a "distinguished track record of innovation, talent development and a deep knowledge of Intel". Ishrak adds that the Intel board is hoping the new CEO will use his expertise to hep the company through a "critical period of transformation" from a "CPU to a multi-architecture XPU company".

Gelsinger explained in a post on the Intel website: "I am thrilled and humbled to be returning to Intel as CEO. I was 18 years old when I joined Intel, fresh out of the Lincoln Technical Institute. Over the next 30 years of my tenure at Intel, I had the honor to be mentored at the feet of Grove, Noyce and Moore. Intel then helped me continue my education at Santa Clara University and Stanford University. The company also gave me the opportunity to work on the forefront of silicon innovation with the best and brightest talent in the industry".

You can read the rest from Pat, here.

Read more: TSMC rumored to make Intel 5nm CPUs in 2021, high-end 3nm CPUs in 2022

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-10900K Ten Core Desktop Processor (CM8070104282844)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$549.99
$549.99$615.00$615.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/14/2021 at 11:31 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:newsroom.intel.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.