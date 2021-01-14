Intel CEO Bob Swan stepping down, Pat Gelsinger hopes to do A+++ job

Intel has been stumbling since 2016, allowing competitor AMD to run up, catch up, and run past -- Bob Swan walks the plan.

Intel CEO Bob Swan joined the team 2 years ago now, but has just announced that he will be stepping down from his position on February 15, 2021.

The new CEO stepping up to the plate is the current CEO of VMWare and 30-year of Intel, Pat Gelsinger, who also helped design the original 80486 CPU. Intel Executive Chairman Omar Ishrak talks only praise of Gelsinger, saying he has a "distinguished track record of innovation, talent development and a deep knowledge of Intel". Ishrak adds that the Intel board is hoping the new CEO will use his expertise to hep the company through a "critical period of transformation" from a "CPU to a multi-architecture XPU company".

Gelsinger explained in a post on the Intel website: "I am thrilled and humbled to be returning to Intel as CEO. I was 18 years old when I joined Intel, fresh out of the Lincoln Technical Institute. Over the next 30 years of my tenure at Intel, I had the honor to be mentored at the feet of Grove, Noyce and Moore. Intel then helped me continue my education at Santa Clara University and Stanford University. The company also gave me the opportunity to work on the forefront of silicon innovation with the best and brightest talent in the industry".

You can read the rest from Pat, here.

