All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Global Giveaway - Win 1 of 3 ID-Cooling High-Performance Coolers, open worldwide until Dec 9
CPU, APU & Chipsets

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger officially departs company likely against his will

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has abruptly departed the company after what appears to be a decision the board of directors made over the weekend.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger officially departs company likely against his will
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Junior Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has unexpectedly departed, effective December 1, 2024, amid Intel's struggles with CPU failures, AI market misses, and significant financial losses. The board's decision, possibly linked to splitting Foundry from design, led to his exit. Intel's share price has dropped 47% this year, prompting what appears to be leadership changes.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has departed the company ahead of what was meant to be a four-year stint as CEO, and seemingly at the same time as Intel announcing its new "Battlemage" GPU.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger officially departs company likely against his will 799898
2

Intel has announced via a new press release that company CEO Pat Gelsinger will be departing the chipmaker as both a CEO and board member. Gelsinger's departure from the company came into effect on December 1, 2024. According to industry analyst Patrick Moorhead, chief analyst at Moor Insights and Strategy, who theorized, Intel's board of directors "made a decision or overruled a decision that Gelsinger thought was a bad one and he was out." Adding, "Something happened in the last week."

The departure of Gelsinger comes at a tumultuous time for Intel, as the company is still recovering from numerous missteps over the past few years. 13th and 14th generation CPU failures and the lack of disclosure regarding the issue to its customers broke consumer trust. Additionally, Intel largely missed the massive AI boat which is now being absolutely dominated by NVIDIA. All of these mistakes and others resulted in Intel letting go of 15% of its employees, or 15,000 staff members.

"I think the board made a decision or overruled a decision that Gelsinger thought was a bad one and he was out - likely related to the splitting Foundry from the design company." Patrick Moorhead, chief analyst at Moor Insights and Strategy, told The Register. "Something happened in the last week."

Moreover, Intel split off Foundry into its own business, and when it posted its quarterly financial reports, it revealed it had more than $11 billion in operating losses. Intel's share price has also plummeted, falling down by 47% since the start of the year. Given the current situation at Intel and the multiple fires the company is attempting to burn out, it's quite easy to see how the board, along with investors, would want to see if fresh blood at the helm of the company can prevent the death spiral that Intel is currently stuck in.

"I think people are missing the speed at which this went down. They backdated the announcement. He retired on December 1; it goes on December 2, right? He's not on the board. He's not an advisor... There is a hard separation between the board and Pat," he added

Photo of the ASRock Challenger Intel ARC A580 Graphics Card
Best Deals: ASRock Challenger Intel ARC A580 Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$159.99 USD
- -
Buy
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/3/2024 at 9:56 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:theregister.com

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles