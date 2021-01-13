AMD Ryzen 7 5800 can be unlocked, turned into a Ryzen 7 5800X

AMD's new Ryzen 7 5800 (non-X) can be unlocked, turned into the higher-end Ryzen 7 5800X, which boosts CPU clocks and performance.

AMD only just unveiled its new non-X Ryzen 7 5800 and Ryzen 9 5900 processors, with the Ryzen 7 5800 still an 8-core, 16-thread part but with 400MHz less base clock, 100MHz lower boost, and a 65W TDP.

But it seems as though the new Ryzen 7 5800 can be easily unlocked to a Ryzen 7 5800X through some PBO (Precision Boost Overdrive) optimizations. Yeah, that non-X chip can be made into an X-series processor without much of a deal at all -- but remember, the new Ryzen 7 5800 is being sold as an OEM part to companies like Lenovo, Dell, and HP.

Out of the box the Ryzen 7 5800 is running at 4.55GHz while when PBO is enabled the Ryzen 7 5800 boosts up to 4.79GHz -- compare this to the 4.78GHz that the Ryzen 7 5800X runs at and you're effectively gaming or content creating away like a Ryzen 7 5800X processor.

As for the AMD Ryzen 7 5800 processor, it was tested on a B550 series motherboard inside of a Lenovo 7000P desktop PC.