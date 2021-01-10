All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
It seems AMD Ryzen 9 5900 and Ryzen 7 5800 non-XT CPUs are on the way

AMD reportedly preparing non-XT models of the Zen 3-based CPUs in the Ryzen 9 5900 and Ryzen 7 5800, which should be coming soon.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Jan 10 2021 12:37 AM CST
It looks like AMD is working on two new Zen 3-based CPUs with the purported Ryzen 9 5900 and Ryzen 7 5800 processors, both non-XT versions of the Ryzen 9 5900X and Ryzen 7 5800X that are already out.

The new Ryzen 9 5900 and Ryzen 7 5800 will reportedly both be 65W chips, a 40W reduction from the X-series processors. AMD's upcoming Ryzen 9 5900 will be a 12-core, 24-thread CPU with a base clock of 3.0GHz and boost of 4.7GHz with 70MB of cache.

AMD's upcoming Ryzen 7 5800 will be an 8-core, 16-thread offering with a higher base clock of 3.4GHz and slower boost clock of 4.6GHz with 36MB of cache. But the thing is: you might not even be able to buy them as AMD could sell them to OEM partners instead of retail packages to consumers.

Once they're official, we'll know for sure -- hopefully that isn't too much further away.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

