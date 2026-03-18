AMD hit refresh on Zen 5 with new Ryzen 7 9750X and Ryzen 5 9650X CPUs

New information is hinting at a Zen 5 refresh with the new Ryzen 7 9750X and Ryzen 5 9650X CPUs to increase frequencies and TDP rating.

TL;DR: AMD plans to launch refreshed Zen 5 Ryzen 9000 Series CPUs, the Ryzen 7 9750X and Ryzen 5 9650X, featuring higher base and boost clock speeds and increased 120W TDP compared to their predecessors, while maintaining 32MB L3 cache and AM5 socket compatibility. Pricing and availability remain unannounced.

AMD is currently prepping to release a pair of new Zen 5-powered Ryzen 9000 Series desktop CPU refreshes, according to new information from insider 'chi11eddog' on social media. The Ryzen 7 9750X and the Ryzen 5 9650X will reportedly increase both clock speeds and power draw (TDP) compared to their baseline models. And as these are non-X3D models, they'll utilize the standard 32 MB on-die L3 cache.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Looking at the Ryzen 7 9750X, an 8-core, 16-thread processor, it gets a Base Frequency increase from 3.8 GHz on the Ryzen 7 9700X to 4.2 GHz. Likewise, the Max. Boost Frequency is also increasing from 5.5 GHz on the Ryzen 7 9700X to 5.6 GHz on the new Ryzen 7 9750X. This overclocked Ryzen 7 9750X, so to speak, also raises the TDP to 120W, a notable increase over the Ryzen 7 9700X's 65W TDP.

It's a similar situation for the Ryzen 5 9650X, a 6-core, 12-thread processor. It's also getting a Base Frequency and Max. Boost Frequency increase compared to the Ryzen 5 9600X, going from 3.9 GHz to 4.3 GHz and 5.4 GHz to 5.5 GHz, respectively. It also sees its TDP increase to 120W.

Read more: AMD announces Ryzen Embedded 9000 Series processors with seven years of reliability

Here's a look at the Ryzen 7 9750X and the Ryzen 5 9650X refresh specs compared to current models. There's no word on pricing or availability, so stay tuned on that front.