AMD hit refresh on Zen 5 with new Ryzen 7 9750X and Ryzen 5 9650X CPUs

AMD is currently prepping to release a pair of new Zen 5-powered Ryzen 9000 Series desktop CPU refreshes, according to new information from insider 'chi11eddog' on social media. The Ryzen 7 9750X and the Ryzen 5 9650X will reportedly increase both clock speeds and power draw (TDP) compared to their baseline models. And as these are non-X3D models, they'll utilize the standard 32 MB on-die L3 cache.
Looking at the Ryzen 7 9750X, an 8-core, 16-thread processor, it gets a Base Frequency increase from 3.8 GHz on the Ryzen 7 9700X to 4.2 GHz. Likewise, the Max. Boost Frequency is also increasing from 5.5 GHz on the Ryzen 7 9700X to 5.6 GHz on the new Ryzen 7 9750X. This overclocked Ryzen 7 9750X, so to speak, also raises the TDP to 120W, a notable increase over the Ryzen 7 9700X's 65W TDP.
It's a similar situation for the Ryzen 5 9650X, a 6-core, 12-thread processor. It's also getting a Base Frequency and Max. Boost Frequency increase compared to the Ryzen 5 9600X, going from 3.9 GHz to 4.3 GHz and 5.4 GHz to 5.5 GHz, respectively. It also sees its TDP increase to 120W.
Here's a look at the Ryzen 7 9750X and the Ryzen 5 9650X refresh specs compared to current models. There's no word on pricing or availability, so stay tuned on that front.
|CPU
|Ryzen 5 9600X
|Ryzen 5 9650X
|Ryzen 5 9700X
|Ryzen 5 9750X
|Architecture
|Zen 5
|Zen 5
|Zen 5
|Zen 5
|Cores/Threads
|6/12
|6/12
|8/16
|8/16
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Max. Boost Frequency
|5.4 GHz
|5.5 GHz
|5.5 GHz
|5.6 GHz
|L3 Cache
|32MB
|32MB
|32MB
|32MB
|TDP
|65W
|120W
|65W
|120W
|Socket
|AM5
|AM5
|AM5
|AM5