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AMD hit refresh on Zen 5 with new Ryzen 7 9750X and Ryzen 5 9650X CPUs

New information is hinting at a Zen 5 refresh with the new Ryzen 7 9750X and Ryzen 5 9650X CPUs to increase frequencies and TDP rating.

AMD hit refresh on Zen 5 with new Ryzen 7 9750X and Ryzen 5 9650X CPUs
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TL;DR: AMD plans to launch refreshed Zen 5 Ryzen 9000 Series CPUs, the Ryzen 7 9750X and Ryzen 5 9650X, featuring higher base and boost clock speeds and increased 120W TDP compared to their predecessors, while maintaining 32MB L3 cache and AM5 socket compatibility. Pricing and availability remain unannounced.

AMD is currently prepping to release a pair of new Zen 5-powered Ryzen 9000 Series desktop CPU refreshes, according to new information from insider 'chi11eddog' on social media. The Ryzen 7 9750X and the Ryzen 5 9650X will reportedly increase both clock speeds and power draw (TDP) compared to their baseline models. And as these are non-X3D models, they'll utilize the standard 32 MB on-die L3 cache.

AMD hit refresh on Zen 5 with new Ryzen 7 9750X and Ryzen 5 9650X CPUs 2
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Looking at the Ryzen 7 9750X, an 8-core, 16-thread processor, it gets a Base Frequency increase from 3.8 GHz on the Ryzen 7 9700X to 4.2 GHz. Likewise, the Max. Boost Frequency is also increasing from 5.5 GHz on the Ryzen 7 9700X to 5.6 GHz on the new Ryzen 7 9750X. This overclocked Ryzen 7 9750X, so to speak, also raises the TDP to 120W, a notable increase over the Ryzen 7 9700X's 65W TDP.

It's a similar situation for the Ryzen 5 9650X, a 6-core, 12-thread processor. It's also getting a Base Frequency and Max. Boost Frequency increase compared to the Ryzen 5 9600X, going from 3.9 GHz to 4.3 GHz and 5.4 GHz to 5.5 GHz, respectively. It also sees its TDP increase to 120W.

Here's a look at the Ryzen 7 9750X and the Ryzen 5 9650X refresh specs compared to current models. There's no word on pricing or availability, so stay tuned on that front.

CPURyzen 5 9600XRyzen 5 9650XRyzen 5 9700XRyzen 5 9750X
ArchitectureZen 5Zen 5Zen 5Zen 5
Cores/Threads6/126/128/168/16
Base Frequency3.9 GHz4.3 GHz3.8 GHz4.2 GHz
Max. Boost Frequency5.4 GHz5.5 GHz5.5 GHz5.6 GHz
L3 Cache32MB32MB32MB32MB
TDP65W120W65W120W
SocketAM5AM5AM5AM5
Photo of the AMD Ryzen 7 9700X Desktop Processor
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* Prices last scanned 3/20/2026 at 6:55 am CDT - prices may be inaccurate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We earn affiliate commission from any Newegg or PCCG sales.
News Source:x.com

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Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

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