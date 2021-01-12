All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
WD doubles down on external SSDs, double max size to a huge 4TB

Western Digital portable SSD family expands, with 4TB models on the way starting at $680 with up to 1GB/sec read speeds.

Published Tue, Jan 12 2021 5:12 AM CST
Western Digital has just bumped up the maximum size of its external SSD offerings, boosting up its previously large 2TB external SSD up to a huge 4TB with its latest drive.

The new Western Digital's My Passport SSD is now coming in a 4TB capacity with a price of $680, offering up to 1050MB/sec (1.05GB/sec) reads and up to 1000MB/sec (1GB/sec) writes.

The new Western Digital's My Passport SSD will work with the new next-gen consoles as well, but you won't get full compatibility on them so be careful with purchasing these new drives for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S just for now. We are looking at the Western Digital's My Passport SSD coming with shock and vibration resistance, in color options that include gray, blue, red, gold, and silver.

We can expect the new Western Digital's My Passport SSD to be available by the end of March for $680.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

