WD's new external SSD: huge 4TB capacity, up to 2GB/sec for $750

WD doubles down on its large external SSDs, with the new Black P50 Game Drive SSD 4TB offering super-fast 2GB/sec for $750.

Published Tue, Jan 12 2021 5:07 AM CST
Western Digital has just bumped up the maximum size of its external SSD offerings, boosting up its previously large 2TB external SSD up to a huge 4TB with its latest drives.

The new and super-fast Western Digital Black P50 Game Drive SSD 4TB costs $750 but you'll get read and write speeds of up to a super-fast 2000MB/sec (2GB/sec). You can use the Western Digital's Black P50 Game Drive SSD 4TB on consoles as well, including the Nintendo Switch, Sony PlayStation, and Microsoft Xbox consoles.

Now... there is an issue for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S owners with the new Western Digital Black P50 Game Drive SSD 4TB. You can connect the Western Digital Black P50 Game Drive SSD 4TB to the PlayStation 5, but you can only store PS4 games on it.

The new Western Digital Black P50 Game Drive SSD 4TB will work on the next-gen Xbox Series X/S consoles, but the drive isn't compatible with the new Xbox and its SSD expansion output to fully take advantage of the next-gen hardware inside of the new Xbox Series X/S consoles.

WD will have its new external SSDs out "later this calendar quarter".

