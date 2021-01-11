Lenovo introduces ThinkReality A3 lightweight AR Smartglasses

Lenonovo's ThinkReality A3 glasses are a pair of enterprise smartglasses that look like normal glasses. Available mid-2021.

Lenovo has a big announcement in the XR space this week at CES. The company revealed a lightweight, compact pair of Smartglasses for the business market.

The ThinkReality A3 glasses are the successor to Lenovo's ThinkReality A6 headset. The smart glasses are a much more compact design than the outgoing headset. The A3 resembles a typical pair of glasses, but they come equipped with technology to help make your workday more productive.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon XR1 mobile SoC powers the ThinkReality A3 glasses. The glasses include an 8MP 1080p camera for VPV video capture, and dual 1080p displays for viewing content. The A3 smartglasses also have dual fish-eye lenses used for spatial tracking.

"The A3 is a next-generation augmented reality solution - light, powerful and versatile. The smart glasses are part of a comprehensive, integrated digital solution from Lenovo that includes the advanced AR device, ThinkReality software, and Motorola mobile phones. Whether working in virtual spaces or supporting remote assistance, the ThinkReality A3 enhances workers' abilities to do more wherever they are," said Jon Pershke, Lenovo Vice President of Strategy and Emerging Business, Intelligent Device Group.

Lenovo will offer the ThinkReality A3 in two varieties. The PC Edition connects to your Windows PC and enables you to use it as a virtual desktop platform. When connected to your PC, you can enable up to 5 virtual monitors to work with.

The ThinkReality A3 Industrial Edition is a portable solution, which tethers to select Motorola smartphones. The Industrial Edition also requires a license for the ThinkReality enterprise software platform. Lenovo also offers a reinforced industrial frame option for enhanced durability and safety.

Lenovo said the ThinkReality A3 Smartglasses would be available in "select markets" starting in the middle of this year. For more information, check out the ThinkReality website.