All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

ASUS unveils the world's first Wi-Fi 6E router, will cost you $550

ASUS unveils its ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000 Wi-Fi Gaming Router is the world's first with Wi-Fi 6E technology, will cost $550.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jan 11 2021 1:25 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

ASUS has just unveiled the world's first Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) wireless router, with the introduction of its new ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000 Wi-Fi Gaming Router.

ASUS unveils the world's first Wi-Fi 6E router, will cost you 0 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000 Wi-Fi Gaming Router packs the very latest Wi-Fi 6E standard, seeing its combined Wi-Fi speeds hitting an insane 11,000Mbps. This is between the 2.4GHz with 1148Mbps, the 5GHz and 6GHz bands each pumping away at 4804MHz each.

Not only that, but you can use WAN aggregation between 2 x 1Gbps ports for 2Gbps internet connections, while ASUS provides its iconic spider-like 8 antennas and a slew of IO on the rear. Inside, we have 1GB of DDR3 RAM and 256MB of NAND flash memory.

ASUS unveils the world's first Wi-Fi 6E router, will cost you $550 03 | TweakTown.com

ASUS will have its new ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000 Wi-Fi Gaming Router out later this month for a price of $550.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS RT-AX3000 Dual Band Wi-Fi Router (RT-AX3000)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$159.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/11/2021 at 1:25 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:slashgear.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.