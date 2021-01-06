All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel's new RealSense ID packs on-device facial recognition

Intel's new RealSense ID will cost $99 and launch in Q1 2021 with built-in anti-spoofing technology protecting your data.

Published Wed, Jan 6 2021
Intel is expanding its family of RealSense products with the introduction of RealSense ID, a new product that was designed to give machines depth perception capabilities.

RealSense ID is an on-device solution that packs an active depth sensor, adds in some of that magic machine learning, and will spool it all around into Intel's push for facial recognition. Intel says that RealSense ID is capable of adapting to the physical features on users' faces, including features like facial hair and glasses -- right down to working in lighting conditions for people "with a wide range of heights or complexions".

Intel head of product management and marketing Joel Hagberg explained: "We've done extensive data collection of all ethnicities from Asia, Europe, Middle East Africa. We were very careful to ensure that we have all ethnicities covered".

Corporate vice president Sagi Ben Moshe said: "We invested a lot of money to build a proprietary database ... It was a massive data-capturing project that took us a lot of time, and this is what makes it unique".

You can read more about Intel's new RealSense ID technology over at VentureBeat.

