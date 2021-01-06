Dell adapts to the New World, debuts monitors for video conferencing

Dell's new monitors are specifically designed for video conferencing, with a built-in high quality webcam, mic, speakers, and more.

Dell has just unleashed a bunch of new monitors that are perfect for the new world we live in, in a COVID-19 pandemic worldwide there are millions of people stuck inside and Dell is looking after them with these new monitors.

The company has launched three new displays that are certified for Microsoft Teams, with the new Dell monitors even packing a dedicated Teams button. We're looking at a 24-inch, 27-inch, and 34-inch offering with the 34-inch being a curved panel.

Dell includes a high-quality webcam and dual 5W speakers, a 5-megapixel IR camera, and built-in noise-cancelling microphone. You'll even be able to use Windows Hello without buying yourself another webcam, see Dell is really looking after you right there.

As for pricing, we're looking at the 24-inch version costing $520, the larger 27-inch costing $720, and the largest 34-inch curved offering costing $1150. Dell will be deploying them in the US starting February 16, 2021.