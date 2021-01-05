All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
What's coming to and leaving Game Pass in January 2021

Microsoft reveals the games that are coming to (and leaving) Xbox Game Pass in January 2021, including console and PC titles.

Published Tue, Jan 5 2021 5:32 PM CST
Another month brings another rotation of new games to Xbox Game Pass. Here's what's coming to (and leaving) the subscription in January 2021.

January 2021's rotation for Game Pass is a nice one. Injustice 2 and Torchlight 3 headline the new arrivals, and the latter will give gamers a chance to try out the updated aRPG series for themselves. Sadly, the service is trading one fighting game for another. Tekken 7 rotates out a week after Injustice 2 joins the roster, so be sure to get your revenge on Heihachi ASAP. All in all, there's 3 games coming to PC and 4 games coming to consoles.

Here's the breakdown of what's coming and going, and when:

Coming

  • Injustice 2 (Android, Console, and PC) - January 7
  • eFootball PES 2021 Season Update (Android and Console) - January 7
  • The Little Acre (Android and Console) ID@Xbox - January 7
  • Torchlight III (Android and Console) ID@Xbox - January 14
  • Neoverse (PC) ID@Xbox - January 14
  • What Remains of Edith Finch (PC) ID@Xbox - January 14
  • YIIK: A Postmodern RPG (PC) ID@Xbox - January 14

Going

  • FTL: Faster Than Light (PC) - January 15
  • My Friend Pedro (Console and PC) - January 15
  • Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (Console) - January 15
  • Tekken 7 (Console) - January 15
Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

