What's coming to and leaving Game Pass in January 2021

Microsoft reveals the games that are coming to (and leaving) Xbox Game Pass in January 2021, including console and PC titles.

January 2021's rotation for Game Pass is a nice one. Injustice 2 and Torchlight 3 headline the new arrivals, and the latter will give gamers a chance to try out the updated aRPG series for themselves. Sadly, the service is trading one fighting game for another. Tekken 7 rotates out a week after Injustice 2 joins the roster, so be sure to get your revenge on Heihachi ASAP. All in all, there's 3 games coming to PC and 4 games coming to consoles.

Here's the breakdown of what's coming and going, and when:

Coming

Injustice 2 (Android, Console, and PC) - January 7

eFootball PES 2021 Season Update (Android and Console) - January 7

The Little Acre (Android and Console) ID@Xbox - January 7

Torchlight III (Android and Console) ID@Xbox - January 14

Neoverse (PC) ID@Xbox - January 14

What Remains of Edith Finch (PC) ID@Xbox - January 14

YIIK: A Postmodern RPG (PC) ID@Xbox - January 14

Going