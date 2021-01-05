Here's how to romance Judy Alvarez as male V. in Cyberpunk 2077

Judy Alvarez can be romanced as male V. in Cyberpunk 2077, but only on PC using a mod that restores a cut cinematic scene.

Like Mass Effect, certain Cyberpunk 2077 NPCs only swing one way. Gamers have now uncovered cut romance option in CP2077's source code to remove these restrictions and unlock steamy scenes. Sadly this trick is only available on PC as it requires a mod to change the game's code.

Your body type in Cyberpunk 2077 determines who you can and can't romance. By default, characters like Panam and Kerry can only be romanced by V. if they have a male body. Conversely, Judy Alvarez and River only respond to characters with a female body. This wasn't always the case, though.

CD Projekt RED had originally explored all romance options, and the game has lines of code where male V. could sleep with characters like Judy. Users can simply change the line of code with the Cyber Engine Tweak mod on PC and woo Judy as a male, complete with male voice dialog and everything.

Here's a quick primer on how to set things up:

Cyber Engine Tweak mod setup -https://wiki.cybermods.net/cyber-engine-tweaks/getting-started/installing

Changing the code: