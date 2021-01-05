All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Vulcan RNG Edition: only 6 being made

COLORFUL is making just 6 of these super-custom limited edition cards designed for Chinese esports team Royal Never Give Up (RNG).

Published Tue, Jan 5 2021 7:30 PM CST
COLORFUL has just unveiled its very latest, and one of -- if not the most exclusive graphics card the company has ever made... introducing the iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Vulcan RNG Edition.

The card is a specially-made limited edition card designed and hand-crafted for Chinese esports team RNG, or Royal Never Give Up. The team plays League of Legends for the most part, so as VideoCardz puts it -- it's pretty damn overkill for that game. Still, it looks boss and would be a beautiful card in any collection (if you collect graphics cards).

COLORFUL has used the same great-looking design from its regular iGame Vulcan, but have dipped it in a totally new color scheme. Satin gold is used to great effect, while the backplate is covered with the members of RNG.

Read more: COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3080 Vulcan OC 10G-V Review

The card looks great, but remember there are only 6 of them being made in total.

You still have that kick ass LCD display, as well as the awesome Turbo button on the iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Vulcan RNG Edition.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

