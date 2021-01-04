The original Xbox emulator Xemu updated, graphic/audio improvements

The original open-source, cross-platform original Xbox emulator, Xemu, has audio and graphical improvements with v0.5 release.

I still remember walking into EB Games and buying the original Xbox along with the original Halo, and Project Gotham Racing, and losing probably a good 6-12 months solid of my life. But man, was it worth it. Now, we have emulators with the new Xemu v0.5 release... check it out:

The new Xemu v0.5 emulator has audio and graphical improvements, and runs natively on a bunch of operating systems: Windows, macOS, and Linux. There's even pre-compiled binaries available for Windows, macOS, and Ubuntu if you wanted to tinker around with it.

The team explains: "xemu v0.5 has been released! This marks another major milestone in the project. In addition to a host of graphics improvements, fixes to enable broader BIOS compatibility, and general usability improvements: preliminary audio support has been added!"

You can read more, and download the Xemu v0.5 emulator right here.

Open Source

The source code is publicly available. Users are invited to help improve the project!

Cross Platform

System Link

Networking is supported out of the box. Connect to other instances of xemu and even real Xboxes, locally or over the Internet.

Gamepad Support

Built on SDL2, xemu supports virtually all gamepads. Connect up to 4 controllers at any time, just like a real Xbox.

Snapshots (Save States)