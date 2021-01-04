The original Xbox emulator Xemu updated, graphic/audio improvements
The original open-source, cross-platform original Xbox emulator, Xemu, has audio and graphical improvements with v0.5 release.
I still remember walking into EB Games and buying the original Xbox along with the original Halo, and Project Gotham Racing, and losing probably a good 6-12 months solid of my life. But man, was it worth it. Now, we have emulators with the new Xemu v0.5 release... check it out:
The new Xemu v0.5 emulator has audio and graphical improvements, and runs natively on a bunch of operating systems: Windows, macOS, and Linux. There's even pre-compiled binaries available for Windows, macOS, and Ubuntu if you wanted to tinker around with it.
The team explains: "xemu v0.5 has been released! This marks another major milestone in the project. In addition to a host of graphics improvements, fixes to enable broader BIOS compatibility, and general usability improvements: preliminary audio support has been added!"
You can read more, and download the Xemu v0.5 emulator right here.
Open Source
- The source code is publicly available. Users are invited to help improve the project!
Cross Platform
- xemu runs natively on Windows, macOS, and Linux platforms. Pre-compiled binaries are available for Windows, macOS, and Ubuntu.
System Link
- Networking is supported out of the box. Connect to other instances of xemu and even real Xboxes, locally or over the Internet.
Gamepad Support
- Built on SDL2, xemu supports virtually all gamepads. Connect up to 4 controllers at any time, just like a real Xbox.
Snapshots (Save States)
- No need to wait for checkpoints. xemu supports saving the current state and loading it back up at any time.
