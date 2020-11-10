NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti drops in January 2021 to battle Big Navi

We continue to hear more and more about the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, where according to the latest rumors it'll be dropped in January 2021.

But now we're hearing some specs on the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, where it will reportedly be powered by the GA102-250-KD-A1 GPU and pack 10496 CUDA cores. This CUDA core count on the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti would give it the same CUDA core count as the GeForce RTX 3090, and way more than the RTX 3080 which packs just 8704 CUDA cores in comparison.

The new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti would be released with 20GB of GDDR6X memory, on a 320-bit memory bus while it will reportedly have a TGP of 320W. This new RTX 3080 Ti would battle AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 6900 XT and Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics cards.