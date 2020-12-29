All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

FAA's new Remote ID requirements act as 'license plate for drones'

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) releases its new drone regulations: Remote ID acts as a 'license plate for drones'.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Dec 29 2020 11:03 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have released their new drone regulations, new regulations that will go into affect in early 2021 in the US.

FAA's new Remote ID requirements act as 'license plate for drones' 02 | TweakTown.com

The new rules will allow licensed drone operators to fly their drones at night, as long as they have completed their required additional training -- and added anti-collision lights to their drones. This step isn't just for regular or enthusiast drone pilots, but for drone delivery services like Amazon and Alphabet's Wing.

Starting in 2022 the FAA's Remote ID requirement is that every single drone sold in the United States weighs more than 0.55 pounds -- to include a feature to allow broadcasts of its location and identification. The FAA wants to know about your location, at every second you're flying -- and have it sent to local authorities.

The FAA says that the new Remote ID requirement is "a major step toward the full integration of drones into the national airspace system", and that the technology gives them "crucial information to our national security agencies and law enforcement partners, and other officials charged with ensuring public safety".

We should have more information on Remote ID sometime in 2022-2023.

Buy at Amazon

DJI Mavic 2 PRO Drone Quadcopter Fly More Combo (MAVIC 2 PRO COMBO WITH MONITOR)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2699.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/29/2020 at 3:12 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:faa.gov, engadget.com, dronedj.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.