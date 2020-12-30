All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Mysterious 150 million year old 'Sea Dragon' found in English Channel

The new small marine reptile is from 150 million years ago, known as the Thalassodraco etchesi or Etches sea dragon in England.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Dec 30 2020 12:24 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A new mysterious small marine reptile that dates back 150 million years ago, has been identified as a new species found in a Late Jurassic deep marine deposit along the English Channel coastline in Dorset, England.

Mysterious 150 million year old 'Sea Dragon' found in English Channel 01 | TweakTown.com

Interestingly the new small marine reptile is known as the Thalassodraco etchesi or Etches sea dragon -- with SciTech Daily reporting that this newly-discovered species might have been able to dive to extreme depths. SciTech reports: "The aquatic reptile has been determined to be part of the group known as ichthyosaurs, which were streamlined marine predators from the Late Jurassic period".

Paleontologist Megan L. Jacobs said: "This ichthyosaur has several differences that makes it unique enough to be its own genus and species. New Late Jurassic ichthyosaurs in the United Kingdom are extremely rare, as these creatures have been studied for 200 years. We knew it was new almost instantly, but it took about a year to make thorough comparisons with all other Late Jurassic ichthyosaurs to make certain our instincts were correct. It was very exciting to not be able to find a match".

The specimen is said to have been around 6 feet long, discovered by fossil collector Steve Etches MBE in 2009 after a cliff crumbled along the seaside. Etches discovered the specimen encased in a slab that would've been buried under 300 feet of limestone seafloor layer.

You can read more on this new mysterious discovery here.

Buy at Amazon

Meg, The: Special Edition (DVD)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$8.99
$8.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/29/2020 at 2:57 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:scitechdaily.com, ign.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.