China customs find $1.5 million worth of Intel Xeon CPUs in car, smuggler faces 7 years in jail

Hong Kong Customs intercepted a price car, seizing 596 Intel Xeon CPUs valued at around $1.5 million. 51-year-old driver faces 7 years in prison.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 9 seconds read time

Hong Kong Customs busted a suspected smuggling case using private cars, busting a 51-year-old male driver with 596 smuggled Intel Xeon CPUs worth around $1.5 million.

Busted: 596 Intel Xeon CPUs discovered in car (source: Hong Kong Customs)
Open Gallery 2

Busted: 596 Intel Xeon CPUs discovered in car (source: Hong Kong Customs)

Customs intercepted an outbound private car at Shenzhen Bay Control Point, where after an X-ray inspection, custom officials discovered that the image they had just taken of the trunk of the car was different. Once opened, Hong Kong Customs officials found the smuggled Intel Xeon CPUs on both sides of the rear of the car, as well as secret compartments in the trunk.

The 51-year-old male driver was arrested, with Hong Kong Customs taking to its official blog to explain: "Smuggling is a serious crime. According to the Import and Export Ordinance, anyone who imports or exports unmanifested goods may be fined up to $2 million and imprisoned for seven years upon conviction".

The full post by Hong Kong Customs reads: "Customs intercepted an outbound private car at Shenzhen Bay Control Point on the same day based on risk assessment. After X-ray inspection, Customs officers found that the image of the trunk of the car was different and found the suspected smuggled goods on both sides of the rear of the car and in the secret compartments of the trunk".

A 51-year-old male driver was arrested. The case is still under investigation and more arrests are not ruled out. Customs will continue to strictly enforce the law through risk assessment and intelligence analysis to combat cross-border smuggling activities".

The $1.5 million of CPUs split into 596 processors means each of the Intel Xeon CPUs was worth around $2579, and now this driver is facing some major jail time.

Buy at Amazon

Intel Xeon Platinum 8280 Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$3599.95
---
Buy
Buy at Newegg
-
-$729.99$729.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/23/2024 at 1:13 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:tomshardware.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags