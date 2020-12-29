VW shows off its prototype mobile EV charging robot

Volkswagen is showing off a prototype EV charging robot, something that helps bridge the gap of the now -- with the future of charging cars. Check it out:

VW can be enabled by an app or it can be done through communicating with your car, where it will then grab the battery trailer and bring it over to your car. Once the EV charging robot has the battery trailer next to your car, it will plug it in for you and your VW electric vehicle will begin charging -- the EV charging robot will then be free to do other duties with other EVs.

The new EV charging robot could be used to charge other EVs, but that hasn't been confirmed yet -- and I'm sure we'll know more before this thing becomes a reality. This could be very useful in certain situations where charging an EV isn't an option -- as it could drag a battery trailer to the VW electric vehicle and get it up and charged in no time.

The future is awesome.