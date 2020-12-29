All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
VW shows off its prototype mobile EV charging robot

VW's prototype EV charging robot has a cut face that lights up, brings the battery trailer over to your car and plugs it in.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Dec 29 2020 11:28 PM CST
Volkswagen is showing off a prototype EV charging robot, something that helps bridge the gap of the now -- with the future of charging cars. Check it out:

VW can be enabled by an app or it can be done through communicating with your car, where it will then grab the battery trailer and bring it over to your car. Once the EV charging robot has the battery trailer next to your car, it will plug it in for you and your VW electric vehicle will begin charging -- the EV charging robot will then be free to do other duties with other EVs.

The new EV charging robot could be used to charge other EVs, but that hasn't been confirmed yet -- and I'm sure we'll know more before this thing becomes a reality. This could be very useful in certain situations where charging an EV isn't an option -- as it could drag a battery trailer to the VW electric vehicle and get it up and charged in no time.

The future is awesome.

NEWS SOURCES:volkswagen-newsroom.com, motor1.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

