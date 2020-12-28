This Cyberpunk 2077 mod might give you an extra 30FPS on PC

Even if you have some of the best hardware you can buy, Cyberpunk 2077 is beyond being the new Crysis in terms of PC hardware requirements. Hell, the game is so next-gen it has practically melted the PS4 and Xbox One consoles to the point of Cyberpunk 2077 being pulled from those platforms.

But what if you want more performance without having to do much? That's exactly what programmer CodeZ1LLa has done with his new EZ Optimizer for Cyberpunk 2077 that will offer up to 30FPS more performance in the game.

How does it work? EZ Optimizer tweaks hidden developer settings that aren't normally available to you, and it's super easy as you can just move it to the root folder of your Cyberpunk 2077 installation. From there, you will have 4 options to choose from:

Max Boost : Provides the best possible image fidelity and substantial boost in performance. This option is highly recommended for the GeForce GTX 1060 and below.

Balanced : Provides a sensible balance between image quality and performance. Owners of the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti up to the GeForce RTX 20-series (Turing) should use this option before trying the Max Boost preset.

Default : Resets the settings back to the game's default configuration.

Disable Async Compute: This option helps boost performance for GeForce GTX SKUs and not recommended for NVIDIA's newer RTX models.

Read more: Cyberpunk 2077 Benchmarked at 8K: Future GPU Technology Required

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

When using EZ Optimizer for Cyberpunk 2077 the performance on CodeZ1LLa's new software pushed his GeForce GTX 1070 Ti from an average of 42-51FPS with the default settings. When running Balanced mode performance boosted from 54FPS to 71FPS, while the Max Boost mode pushed performance from 51FPS to a much higher 80FPS.

Performance will obviously vary from GPU to GPU and CPU to CPU, through to an entire system depending on the SSD, etc. But performance seems to be damn good with the new EZ Optimizer for Cyberpunk 2077, I think I'll need to try it out and maybe re-run some of my 8K benchmarks and wrap up my 1080p/1440p/4K benchmarks.