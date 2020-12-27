All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Kanye West almost made a Nintendo game...how crazy would it have been?

Back in 2016, Kanye West wanted to work with Nintendo of America on a mysterious game. Imagine what it could've been like?

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Dec 27 2020 4:14 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Ex-Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime confirms Kanye West had approached Nintendo for a mystery game project...but the company shot the idea down.

Kanye West almost made a Nintendo game...how crazy would it have been? 646 | TweakTown.com

Credit: Getty Images

In episode 3 of Talking Games With Reggie and Harold, industry vet Geoff Keighley shared some interesting tidbits about rap star Kanye West and his involvement in the gaming world. Then Reggie Fils-Aime confirms Kanye wanted to make a game with Nintendo (you have to donate to hear that part, though).

Back at E3 2016, Geoff Keighley gave Kanye West a special tour of the show floor. Kanye tried out Hololens, he checked out Uncharted 4, and he also paid a special visit to the VIP section of the Nintendo booth. Behind the stage, Kanye met Shigeru Miyamoto and showed the legendary Zelda creator a prototype for the Only One video game he was working on. Keighley also said Kanye originally wanted to be a game designer before he got into music.

Here's the interesting tidbit from Reggie Fils-Aime:

"This is one not many people in the general public have heard, and it's really something that was a private event and we kept under wraps," Fils-Aime said.

"Part of it was talking about what he was up to. He was experimenting with a piece of video game content. He wanted reactions to it. He comes out and says, 'I want to work with Nintendo.'"

"We had so many different projects at Nintendo going on and the possibility of doing something with Kanye just wasn't there. I had to find a way to politely decline this opportunity to work with him. I told him, 'Kanye, you don't want to work with us because we're tough, we're hard. All we do is push for the very best content. We would not be the type of partner you would want to work with.'

"And he looks at me and says, 'Reggie, you're exactly the type of partner I want because of that reason!' It's like, 'Oh my gosh.'"

Just imagine how different Nintendo's 2016 slate could've been if Kanye had been a part of it?

Buy at Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$57.60
$56.50$52.00$55.36
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/27/2020 at 4:14 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:soundcloud.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.