All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Oculus is investigating reports of skin irritation and taking action

Some people are having a reaction to their Quest 2 face cushion. Oculus is looking into the problem and is committed to fixing it.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Wed, Dec 23 2020 5:19 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Oculus announced that it had received a small number of complaints about skin irritation caused by Oculus Quest 2 headsets. The volume of reports is very small, but the company is taking them very seriously.

Oculus is investigating reports of skin irritation and taking action 01 | TweakTown.com

Oculus said that roughly 0.01% of Quest 2 users had reported mild symptoms such as redness, bumps, or swelling after using the headset. And while the symptoms are not severe and should remedy themselves, Oculus is not content to leave things where they lie and has enlisted the help of medical professionals to solve the problem.

The company believes that a by-product of the manufacturing process may cause the irritation, and it has already made changes and is in the process of verifying its effectiveness.

Oculus posted the following statement on the company's Blog:

"We've received reports of skin irritation from about 0.01% of people using Quest 2, occurring where the foam portion of the Quest 2 headset rests on their face. While the vast majority of cases are mild and cases should resolve on their own, this doesn't meet our high standards for customer experience. We're investigating these reports and working with experts in dermatology and toxicology to better understand the nature of the irritation. These experts have advised us that this irritation is not an allergic reaction, nor is it a serious medical condition, and it should go away by itself. However, we're sharing more information about it out of an abundance of caution."

Oculus is also preparing a program to replace the face cushion for anyone who's skin reacts to their Quest 2. The company will release more information on its website when the exchange program is ready to start. We would suggest getting a VR Cover if you're in a hurry, but those sold out as soon as they were available.

Buy at Amazon

Oculus Quest 2 - Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset - 256 GB

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$399.00
$399.00$615.99$399.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/23/2020 at 5:04 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:oculus.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.