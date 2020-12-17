All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Epic Games reignites Microsoft app store battle with new Spotify app

The Epic Games store isn't just for games any more. For some reason, multimedia/streaming apps are coming, starting with Spotify.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Dec 17 2020 2:44 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

First Epic Games took on Steam. Then it

target="_blank" rel="noopener">took on Apple. Now Epic is reigniting an old rivalry with Microsoft in an attempt to usurp the Microsoft Store.

Epic Games reignites Microsoft app store battle with new Spotify app 434 | TweakTown.com

The Epic Games Store isn't just for games any more. Starting today, the Epic Games Store now has multimedia apps. Spotify is now available on EGS for some odd reason. The appearance might be strange, but the rationale isn't: Epic is making a clear move at pulling gamers away from the Microsoft Store by offering similar apps.

The idea is clear: Epic wants to be the one-stop shop for gaming and apps. Fortnite's massive 350 million userbase commands a lot of spending and exposure, and Spotify wants direct access to these gamers.

It's a win-win for both companies. Epic gets to kick off its app store ambitions with one of the most popular streaming services on the market, and Spotify gets even more direct exposure to EGS users.

This is just the beginning. Epic says that even more non-gaming applications are coming to the storefront.

Buy at Amazon

Cyberpunk 2077 - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.94
$49.94$59.99$49.94
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/17/2020 at 2:32 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:epicgames.com, destructoid.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.