Scalpers made nearly $30 million profit from PS5, Xbox Series X sales

Scalpers are once again taking advantage of short supply and manipulating markets with big markups. Data suggests scalpers made nearly $30 million from PS5 and Series X/S sales as of December.

Scalpers are using extensive bot networks and their knowledge of digital storefronts to take control over the next-gen console market. In a bad twist of fate, scalpers typically have more stock than most retailers and are selling consoles at big markups on sites like eBay.

To give an idea on how much profit scalpers are making, one industrious data expert put together some startling figures on console sales. According to Dev.to's Michael Discoll, scalpers made an estimated $29.12 million from PS5 and Xbox Series X/S sales on eBay in two months from October 1 - December 1, 2020.

Here's a quick breakdown of how much scalpers have made from selling systems on eBay during this period:

PS5 digital - $4,294,061, 60% of sales revenues

PS5 - $14,742,432, 53.5% of sales revenues

Xbox Series S - $1,481,654, 42% of sales revenues

Xbox Series X - $8,609,715, 42% of sales revenues