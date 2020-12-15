All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Corsair unleashes its new Hydro X water blocks for RTX 3090, RTX 3080

@anthony256
Published Tue, Dec 15 2020 11:36 PM CST
Corsair has just announced its new Hydro X water blocks that were made for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090, and GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards -- not just the Founders Edition cards either, but a range of custom AIB models.

Corsair unleashes its new Hydro X water blocks for RTX 3090, RTX 3080
The new Corsair Hydro X Series XG7 RGB GPU Water Blocks has over 50 high-density cooling fulls, a full-length aluminum backplate, and 16 individually addressable RGB LEDs. This brings some of the best cooling, style, and customization to a water-cooled GeForce RTX 3090 or GeForce RTX 3080 yet.

Corsair's cooler doesn't just keep the Ampere GPU cool, but the GDDR6 memory and VRMs will also stay much cooler with the Hydro X Series XG7 RGB GPU Water Block. The Hydro X Series XG7 RGB GPU Water Blocks comes pre-applied with thermal material and thermal pads, making installation into your system easier.

Corsair unleashes its new Hydro X water blocks for RTX 3090, RTX 3080 02 | TweakTown.com

I don't know about you, but this is doing some things to my body... look at how small it is. Secondly, the 12-pin PCIe placement on the RTX 3090 FE card is just so... beautiful here. I don't know to describe it, it's so unique because that's never where the PCIe placement is on a card apart from the new RTX 30 series Founders Edition cards.

I really want to build a new system in early 2021 with these new parts, and now I have found my GPU cooler.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, corsair.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

