TEAMGROUP has samples of DDR5 memory ready, working with mobo makers

TEAMGROUP is the first with consumer-grade DDR5 memory, announces it's entered the validation phase with motherboard makers.

Published Tue, Dec 15 2020 10:55 PM CST
TEAMGROUP is the first to have consumer-grade DDR5 memory ready, and is proudly working with motherboard makers as it enters the validation phase of its upcoming next-gen DDR5 memory.

TEAMGROUP has its first batch of DDR5 memory ready, with the first stick being a single 16GB DIMM of DDR5-4800 memory at 1.1V. The company is working with ASUS, ASRock, GIGABYTE, and MSI -- where TEAMGROUP provides some memory and then the companies collaborate between their respective R&D divisions for validation testing.

The best part about DDR5 is that you will get kick ass next-gen speeds out of the box, without having to overclock it like DDR4. You will be able to buy a new kit of DDR5 memory, if you motherboard is compatible that is, slot it in and enjoy an instant upgrade in speed.

DDR5 was expected to be at this stage in 2020, where we'll see it deployed in Intel's next-gen Sapphire Rapids data center CPUs in 2021. We should begin to hear more rumblings on DDR5 for the PC in 2021, too.

videocardz.com

