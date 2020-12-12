All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Origin's new RestoMod PC crams new hardware into 90s beige PC box

Origin PC unveils very limited-edition retro-styled gaming PC, a custom Corsair 4000D with floppy drives, and a turbo button.

Published Sat, Dec 12 2020 10:08 PM CST
Origin PC has a really slick retro gaming PC on its hands with a new limited edition rig called the RestoMod, which is a new PC built into a custom Corsair 4000D case -- but very retro, very 90s styled.

The basic model will cost you just over $2000 and include the custom Corsair 4000D case styled as a retro 90s beige PC tower -- including a fake CD-ROM drive, fake floppy drives, and a fake turbo button. Inside, you have a window panel to let you look into your gaming PC -- so retro on the outside, new school to look inside with your new components... nice.

As for the components inside of the Origin RestoMod you'll get an Intel Core i5-10400 processor, 16GB of RAM, 250GB storage, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card.

You can swap and change and tweak the system to your style, but when I configured the RestoMod PC with an Intel Core i9-10900K (which auto switches to an MSI X299 PRO motherboard and 16GB Corsair Vengeance 3000MHz DDR4 memory), a 2TB NVMe SSD and GeForce RTX 3090 (which auto switches to a Hydro X Stage I cooling system) blows the system cost out to $5229.

There are only 50 of the Origin RestoMod PCs being made -- so if you want one, I'd suggest getting in very quick.

